UE’s WONDERBOOM IPX7 Bluetooth speaker now $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped in Subzero Blue or Lilac. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to as much as $100 at Best Buy, it starts at around $70 on Amazon and this is now at the best price we can find. This deal is also matching last week’s 3-day Best Buy sales event. You could also opt to go for the regularly $80 Black Concrete model while it’s down at $60 shipped. Along with a 10 battery life, 100-foot Bluetooth range and IPX7 waterproof rating, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

One great alternative to the WONDERBOOM would have to be something like the budget-friendly OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker. Its waterproof rating isn’t quite as good as today’s featured deal but you can also bring one of these home for just $22 Prime shipped.

Here’s our hands on review for the brand new Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 and be sure to browse through our Bluetooth Speaker Guide for even more options.

UE WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Play your favorite music indoors or outdoors with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which channels crisp, bass-rich audio for up to 10 hours at a time. Use a single speaker to enhance your multimedia experience or connect several speakers or a surround-sound effect. Waterproof and buoyant, this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker is ideal for use around the pool.

