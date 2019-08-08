HP’s LaserJet Pro AiO has AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, more: $90 (Save $25)

Amazon is offering the HP Laserjet Pro AiO Laser Printer (M31w) for $89.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $19. After several years of dealing with dried out ink cartridges, I finally made the switch to laser printing about two years ago. It’s a decision I haven’t regretted as toner has proven to be much less expensive over time and it prints much more reliably. This specific laser printer sports AirPrint and can crank out up to 21 pages per minute. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a printer, you’ll likely be in need of some paper to print on. Grab a ream of HP Printer Paper for $6. At this price it’s one of the most affordable options at Amazon and is highly-rated with 4.6/5 stars from over 2,250 shoppers.

HP Laserjet Pro AiO features:

LEGENDARY QUALITY – Print, scan, and copy professional-quality documents with the HP LaserJet Pro M31w, a compact monochrome laser printer that delivers exceptional results, page after page

WORLD’S SMALLEST IN-CLASS PRINTER – Work efficiently while saving space and cutting clutter with the world’s smallest in-class laser printer

FAST PRINT SPEEDS – Breeze through your tasks and maximize your uptime with print speeds up to 21 pages per minute, with the first page out as fast as 7.9 seconds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!