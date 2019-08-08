REI Outlet cuts at least 70% off top brands: The North Face, Marmot, more

For a limited time only, REI Outlet is having its Back to School Sale with 70% off or more on top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, Oakley and much more. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, one of the most notable deals is the Mountain Hardwear Escape Pullover that’s on sale for $55. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $185. This pullover features snap buttons and a sleek look. However, a really similar option that’s priced at just $18 is the Columbia Hart Mountain II Hoody. Both options would be great for cold weather and can be easily layered. Note: sizes and availability vary due to the high discount. Head below the jump to find even more deals from REI Outlet.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

