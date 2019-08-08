This LED floor lamp outputs 3000 lumens for $52.50 shipped (30% off)

Tenergy Corporation (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Torchiere Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $52.49 shipped when the code KYBMEXR7 is used at checkout. This is 30% off Tenergy’s recently-released floor lamp and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. One thing that sets this lamp apart is the fact that it outputs the same amount of light as a 150W bulb while only using 30W of power. Plus, it’s compatible with smart plugs, meaning you can easily turn it on or off with your voice or smartphone, something many other floor lamps just don’t have the ability to do. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Speaking of a smart plug, that’d be a great additional purchase to this lamp with your savings. You can get one that’s compatible with both Alexa or Assistant for just $10 Prime shipped, giving you voice and smartphone control over your new light. Want HomeKit capabilities? Grab the Koogeek Smart Plug for $26 shipped at Amazon.

Tenergy Torchiere LED Floor Lamp features:

The beautifully crafted Tenergy Torchiere Floor Lamp is accentuated by its modern matte metal finish. Using LED’s that produce a warm white light, it’s brightness is unparalleled in producing 3,000 lumens strong lighting (the same as a 150W incandescent light bulb) but at an energy saving rate of only 30W of power. Using an astounding 85% less energy this is the best modern floor lamp for living room, bedroom, or office.

