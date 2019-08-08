This RGB LED strip gives you the Philips Hue look for just $19 Prime shipped

TenmiroDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $18.83 Prime shipped when the code FBYWLITZ is used at checkout. This is around 40% off its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Though options like Philips Hue’s LightStrip Plus can be expensive to add LED strip lighting to your home, this is a great way to do that on a budget. You’ll get nearly 33 feet of RGB lighting here, plus the included remote allows you to toggle the power state, color, or even the lighting mode. Rated 4/5 stars.

A great way to make this strip even more like Philips Hue would be to put it on a smart plug. This will let you turn on or off your new LED strip with your voice or smartphone, giving you a better experience overall. Want to get the Philip Hue look for less? We outlined our favorite alternatives in this handy guide, giving you options from bulbs to strips and more.

Tenmiro RGB LED Strip features:

This RGB Led strip lights kit can change colors and speed automatically and periodically. It has not only RGB(Red, Green, Blue), 20 multicolored options, 8 light modes but also has 6 DIY selection to create your great led mood lighting. The mini controller can be hidden Installation, range is no longer limited by the receiving angle. LED strip lights can be used for decorating your living room, bed room, stairs, kitchen, porch and bar, especially amazing for party and events like birthday, Anniversary,parties, and surprise. It is a great gift for your family and friends.

