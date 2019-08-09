This 155Wh portable power station runs a mini fridge + more at $87 (33% off)

ENKEEO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 155Wh Portable Power Station for $87.09 shipped when the code 33RFWIOZ is used at checkout. This is 33% off its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This power station packs 155Wh of juice, which is enough to charge your MacBook Pro, run small kitchen appliances, and illuminate your campsite all at once. The battery offers around 42000mAh of capacity, which will keep your devices powered for hours. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another great buy for your outdoor adventures would be the Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan at $18 Prime shipped. It’s battery-powered and dual function. It packs a built-in LED ring light to illuminate the darkness but also has a hanger so you can put it at the top of your tent and use it as a ceiling fan.

ENKEEO Portable Power Station features:

Press & HOLD the light button for 3 seconds & the LED flashlight will come on. AC/DC/QC3.0 USB OUTPUTS: built with 2 x AC outlet (max 100W); 2 x DC port (12V/10A, max 15A); 1 x USB QC3.0 (5-9V/2A) and 2 USB ports (5V/2A); able to charge laptops, phones, cameras, fans and other electronic gadgets and appliances. PORTABLE POWER SOURCE: 155Wh (equivalent 42000mAh) high capacity with a weight of 3.7lb / 1.68kg; one of the most compact power stations as small as a mini handbag; the foldable lift handles make it more compact and travel-easy

