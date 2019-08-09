Tidy up your everyday carry with Zero Grid’s $12 Electronics Organizer (25% off)

Zero Grid (100% positive feedback from 4,200+) via Amazon offers its Electronics Travel Organizer for $11.95 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and checking out with code VGR85KUN. Typically fetching $16, that saves you 25%, is $2 under our previous mention and matches the lowest price we’ve seen. If your everyday carry is getting a bit too unorganized, this travel case easily tidies up all of the gear in your backpack. It has plenty of room and neatly stores cables, dongles, chargers and more. Rated 4/5 stars from 195 customers.

Prefer to keep things light while you travel? Tidy up your on-the-go setup by adding these Velcro cable ties into your everyday carry. You’ll still get the organizational perks from Zero Grid’s option, but without the added bulk.

Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer features:

The durable elastic bands inside the Zero Grid Travel Electronics Organizer keep every item secured separately. You can also coil up your earbuds, connectors, USB cables, HDMI cords, and other small cables without using clips. The bands act like cord organizers themselves.

