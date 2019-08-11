Brother’s $30 Smartphone Label Maker makes organization a breeze (40% off)

Amazon offers the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone-enabled Label Maker for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Office Depot for the same price. Having just dropped from $50 at Amazon, you’ll find it selling or $42 right now at Walmart. That’s good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This label maker forgoes a built-in keyboard in favor of Bluetooth connectivity. Thanks to a companion smartphone app, you’ll be able to customize and print labels straight from your iPhone. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 270 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some best-selling Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared for spring cleaning season. Alternatively, if you want to ditch the smartphone control altogether, Brother’s P-touch PTD210 Label Maker features a full keyboard at $25.

Brother P-Touch Cube Label Maker features:

Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P-touch Design&Print App

Choose from a wide-variety of pre-designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!