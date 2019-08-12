Amazon’s back to school uniform Gold Box features Nautica and more from $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off school uniforms from Nautica, The Children’s Place and more. A standout from this sale is the Children’s Place Boys’ Short Sleeve Uniform Polo from $3.88 Prime shipped. Regularly this polo shirt is priced at $7, making today’s deal an Amazon all-time low. The polo shirt features no visible logos and is easily machine washable. Plus, it’s available in six versatile color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 160 reviews.

For girls, the Children’s Place Uniform Skort is so cute and currently on sale from $6. Regularly priced at $15, that’s another Amazon all-time low. This skirt includes a fun side bow detail and six color options. Over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating.

The Children’s Place Polo Shirt features:

  • No visible logos or branding making this a perfect choice for school children that need to wear uniforms or have strict dress-codes.
  • Machine Wash
  • They’ll love this style – you’ll Love This Place
  • Our PLACE is always in style
  • Value-prices clothes and apparel that are fun and easy to put together

