Calphalon’s dark stainless steel electric grill now just $70 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Electric Multi-Grill in Dark Stainless Steel for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, it usually sells for around $110 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This cooker includes 2 sets of 11 x 8-inch plates (flat and ribbed) allowing it to function as both a grill and a griddle. It has a high contrast LCD display, high and low temperature settings, and is large enough to cook up to 8 hamburgers at once. Whether you’re looking for a condo-sized/safe grill or just something to put a breakfast together on, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A great alternative to today’s featured deal is the highly-rated Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler at just $49.99 shipped. While it doesn’t have quite as much cooking space as the Calphalon (about 4 burgers compared to 8), it carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 customers and is among the best-selling electric griddles on Amazon. Either way, be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Calphalon Electric Multi-Grill:

Bring barbecue indoors with this Calphalon Electrics multi grill. Its ceramic cooking surface evenly distributes heat for improved searing capabilities, and the spacious grilling area accommodates up to eight hamburgers at once. The two cooking plate styles of this Calphalon Electrics multi grill let you prepare a variety of recipes for an enhanced meal experience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!