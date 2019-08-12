LG Monitor Gold Box has widescreen and 4K displays from $116

- Aug. 12th 2019 7:50 am ET

From $116
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off a variety of 4+/5 star rated  LG monitors at lowest ever prices ranging from $115.99 for a 1080P Gaming Monitor to a 32-inch 4K display for $319.99 with plenty of great deals in between. LG is of course Apple’s chosen display partner though these will work with Windows and ChomeOS as well. Some other standouts:

  • Ultra-widescreen: 25-inch: $133.99
  • 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS 75Hz display $222.99
  • 24-inch Infinity (no bezel) display 1080P: $149.99

LG 1080p Gaming Monitor features:

  • 24″ full HD IPS Display
  • 1ms motion Blur reduction.OS Compatibility-Windows 10
  • AMD Free Sync. Viewing Angle : 178/178(CR≥10)
  • On-screen control
  • 4 screen split.Refresh Rate:75Hz

