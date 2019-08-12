LG Monitor Gold Box has widescreen and 4K displays from $116

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off a variety of 4+/5 star rated LG monitors at lowest ever prices ranging from $115.99 for a 1080P Gaming Monitor to a 32-inch 4K display for $319.99 with plenty of great deals in between. LG is of course Apple’s chosen display partner though these will work with Windows and ChomeOS as well. Some other standouts:
- Ultra-widescreen: 25-inch: $133.99
- 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS 75Hz display $222.99
- 24-inch Infinity (no bezel) display 1080P: $149.99
LG 1080p Gaming Monitor features:
- 24″ full HD IPS Display
- 1ms motion Blur reduction.OS Compatibility-Windows 10
- AMD Free Sync. Viewing Angle : 178/178(CR≥10)
- On-screen control
- 4 screen split.Refresh Rate:75Hz
