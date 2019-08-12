Boost comfort with a Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse at $28 (Save 30%), more

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse for $28.25 shipped. Matched at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup or checking out with $35+ in your cart. That’s 30% off the going rate and within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked this year. If you find mice to be uncomfortable to use over time, it may be worth taking Microsoft Sculpt for a spin. It sports an ‘advanced ergonomic design’ that promotes more ‘natural hand and wrist postures’. Thanks to ‘MicrosofTrack’, users can expect to have precise control on virtually any surface. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 in Loch Ness Gray or Cyan Blue for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly fetching up to $20, today’s deal slashes 50% off and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This mouse sports 8-month battery life and an ambidextrous design that allows lefties or righties to use it comfortably. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another ergonomic alternative worth considering is the Anker Vertical Mouse for $20. It’s unique shape lets users hold it in a handshake position, leading to what Anker states will yield ‘less overall strain’. Owners can switch between three DPI settings to find the perfect sensitivity level to get work done.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse features:

Advanced ergonomic design with thumb scoop encourages natural hand and wrist postures.

Mouse angle and height are designed to place wrist in a comfortable position.

MicrosofTrack Technology in the mouse gives you precise control on virtually any surface.

Windows button for one-touch access to the Start Menu.

