Prep for fall rides with Allen Sports' Deluxe 4-Bike Rack: $80 (Reg. $110)

- Aug. 14th 2019 1:59 pm ET

$80
Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe 4-Bike Rack for $79.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by around $2. Despite the fact that summer is flying right by doesn’t mean you have to miss out on bike rides this fall. It may end up being even more enjoyable thanks to cooler temps and vivid leaf colors. This specific rack holds four bikes and can be locked with two included keys, keeping them secure. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t have a hitch? Consider Allen Sports’ Deluxe Trunk Bike Rack for $45. You’ll give up half of the capacity of the model above, but the price is also nearly halved. It comes fully assembled and can be installed ‘in seconds’.

Allen Sports Deluxe 4-Bike Carrier features:

  • Locking hitch insert fits 2 in. Receiver hitches
  • Quick install hitch secures and tightens rack inside of receiver hitch; includes two keys
  • Arms fold out of the way when not in use and rack tilts back when needed
  • Individual tie downs secure and protect bicycles
  • Accommodates a wide range of bicycle frame designs

$80

About the Author