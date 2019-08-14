Bring home 6 bottles of Method Gel Hand Soap for $12 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering 6 bottles of Method Gel Hand Soap (12-ounces each) for $11.91 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is available on both the Sweet Water and Waterfall scents. Regularly as much as $18, today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. Now is a great time to stock up on the “naturally derived gel hand wash”. Both paraben-free and biodegradable, it also comes in 100% recyclable bottles. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Another popular brand is Soft Soap. In fact, you grab a 6 pack of its Fresh Breeze scent for just over $5.50. They are slightly smaller bottles than today’s featured deal, but carry a much lower price tag overall. Or just grab a bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap Made with Oil and Aloe Vera for $3 Prime shipped and call it a day. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon.
Method Gel Hand Soap:
- Contains (6) 12 ounce bottles of liquid hand soap
- Naturally derived gel hand wash
- Paraben free and biodegradable
- 100percentage recycled and recyclable plastic bottle
- Leaves hands soft, clean and sublimely scented
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!