Bring home 6 bottles of Method Gel Hand Soap for $12 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering 6 bottles of Method Gel Hand Soap (12-ounces each) for $11.91 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is available on both the Sweet Water and Waterfall scents. Regularly as much as $18, today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. Now is a great time to stock up on the “naturally derived gel hand wash”. Both paraben-free and biodegradable, it also comes in 100% recyclable bottles. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Another popular brand is Soft Soap. In fact, you grab a 6 pack of its Fresh Breeze scent for just over $5.50. They are slightly smaller bottles than today’s featured deal, but carry a much lower price tag overall. Or just grab a bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap Made with Oil and Aloe Vera for $3 Prime shipped and call it a day. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon.

Method Gel Hand Soap:

Contains (6) 12 ounce bottles of liquid hand soap

Naturally derived gel hand wash

Paraben free and biodegradable

100percentage recycled and recyclable plastic bottle

Leaves hands soft, clean and sublimely scented

