Get Google Home Max delivered in either color for $259 (Reg. $299)

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Max in Chalk or Charcoal for $259 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the best price we can find right now. When it comes to smart home speakers, Google Home Max is right up there with the likes of HomePod, Sonos, and other top contenders. It delivers ‘heart-pounding bass’, ‘crystal clear highs’ and ‘no muddiness’. It integrates with services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others, offering voice-activated music and podcast playback. aRated 4.6/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re not committed to the Google Home ecosystem, consider Echo Plus for $150. Not only will you get a the speaker, you’ll also score a Sengled smart light bulb. I picked up an Echo Plus a few months back primarily for its seamless Zigbee hub functionality. I ended up being very impressed with its audio quality. Learn more by having a look at my review.

Google Home Max features:

Hear every note as the artist intended. Feel every beat with heart-pounding bass. Meet Google Home Max. It’s our ultimate speaker, made for your music. You get deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs. No unwanted resonance. No muddiness. Just pure sound that fills the room. Room EQ adjusts the sound based on where you place it. Media EQ fine tunes the speaker so every song sounds its best. It’s software that keeps getting smarter thanks to automatic updates.

Play songs from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more. Stream music over Wi-Fi. Connect using Bluetooth. Or plug in a stereo cable. Since it’s part of the Google Home family and powered by the Google Assistant, you can ask it questions, manage your smart home devices and so much more.

