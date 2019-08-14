This Google WiFi combo has an extended warranty and mounts: $199 (Reg. $259+)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google WiFi with outlet mounts and 1-year extended warranty for $199 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $60+ off the typical rate, a $40 savings compared to Amazon’s sale price which only comes with the nodes, and is one of the most notable offers we have tracked. Having owned Google Wi-Fi for about a year now, you can count me in as a fan. It’s been extremely reliable and I’ve never needed to reboot it. Speeds are great throughout my home, no matter which corner I’m in. This 802.11ac mesh system also comes with a 1-year extended warranty and three outlet wall mounts. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forfeit Google branding, an extended warranty, and outlet mounts to spend over 50% less on Tenda’s Nova MW3 Mesh Wi-Fi System at $85. Like the Google WiFi bundle above, this comes with three separate nodes, allowing you to span up to a 4,000 square foot home.

Google WiFi features:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!