Pyrex glass mixing bowl/food storage sets with lids for $15 (Reg. up to $28)

Macy’s is now offering some notable deals on Pyrex cooking sets. One standout is the 8-piece Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set for $14.99. Shipping is free at Macy’s in orders over $75, but you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees otherwise. Similar sets start at $28 on Amazon and are currently on sale for $17 at Target. Today’s deal is the best we can find. This set contains 1, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-quart bowls with lids. Perfect for meal preparation and more, they are stain and odor resistant glass bowls that are dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and oven safe (bowls only, no lids in the oven). Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details down below.

Macy’s also has the Pyrex 12-piece Glass Food Storage Set for $14.99. Similar options start at around $25 on Amazon and this is the lowest total we can find on the 4+ star rated set.

However, if you don’t need a full set or the lids, you can certainly get your hands on some mixing bowls for less. This Pyrex 3-piece set without the lids goes for $13 Prime shipped or just go with a stainless steel mixing bowl from under $5 Prime shipped.

Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set:

Two, 1-cup containers and lids

Two, 2-cup containers and lids

4-cup container and lid

7-cup container and lid

Non-porous glass resists stains and odors

BPA-free

Manufacturer’s two-year limited warranty

Glass: lids: plastic

Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and preheated oven safe dishes; dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave safe lids

