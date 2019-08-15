AmazonBasics Carry On Travel Backpack drops to $28 (Reg. $65), more from $17

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack for $27.59 shipped. Regularly $65, today’s deal is one of the best rates we’ve seen. The backpack is a great option for college students heading back to school or as a travel bag. It has a dedicated 15-inch MacBook sleeve and its front space has an array of pockets for storage. Better yet, keep yourself hydrated with the water bottle holder. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 170 reviews from Amazon customers.

We also spotted the Dell MacBook Sleeve (G39J5) for $16.83 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With enough room for a 15-inch MacBook and several peripherals, this sleeve is a great option for toting tech gear. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, keep you schedule organized with the 2019-2020 Academic Planner for $9. This planner has monthly and weekly scheduling options and monthly tabs for quick reference. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 950 reviews.

AmazonBasics Slim Carry-On Bag features:

Slim backpack with comfortable fully vented and well-padded back panel; ideal for overnight trips; stylish Green color

Dedicated laptop sleeve and top-load, fleece-lined tablet pocket for transporting electronics

Front storage pocket keeps smaller items neatly organized and easy to access

Zippered side-mounted water-bottle pocket (there when you need it, out of the way when you don’t)

Low-profile top and side grab handles; vertical and horizontal luggage-handle pass-thru panels for convenient transport

