Embrace simplicity with Monoprice’s Sous Vide Immersion Cooker: $56 (Reg. $99)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $55.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $43 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked this year. The top of this cooker features a bright and easy-to-read LED touchscreen that makes it simple to adjust temperatures and timeframes. With 1,100 watts of cooking power, this model is a bit stronger than Anova’s $80 Nano, making it an excellent value. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you pick up Rubbermaid’s 6-qt. Sous Vide Container for $11. This commercial-grade container is break resistant and is a great size for marinating meat, storing cereal, rice, and more.

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:

The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or Pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle

The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2.6 to 4.0 gallons capacity

The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

