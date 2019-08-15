Embrace simplicity with Monoprice’s Sous Vide Immersion Cooker: $56 (Reg. $99)

- Aug. 15th 2019 1:25 pm ET

0

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $55.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $43 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked this year. The top of this cooker features a bright and easy-to-read LED touchscreen that makes it simple to adjust temperatures and timeframes. With 1,100 watts of cooking power, this model is a bit stronger than Anova’s $80 Nano, making it an excellent value. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you pick up Rubbermaid’s 6-qt. Sous Vide Container for $11. This commercial-grade container is break resistant and is a great size for marinating meat, storing cereal, rice, and more.

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:

  • The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or Pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle
  • The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2.6 to 4.0 gallons capacity
  • The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Monoprice

About the Author