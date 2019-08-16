Linksys’ 3-node 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System drops to $193.50 (Reg. $280+)

Amazon is offering the Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (WHW0103) for $193.49 shipped. Regularly fetching around $280, this system is currently selling for $106 higher at Newegg. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Having made the switch to mesh about two years ago, I have no desire to go back. In fact, I came across a top-of-the-line, recently-released single router and plugged it in to compare speeds. It was significantly underpowered when going head-to-head at reasonable distances and abysmal when going to the edge of where my mesh system could reach. This specific system comes with three nodes that can span a total of up to 4,500 square feet. Rated 4/5 stars.

Pro tip: place your source node in a central location. After about a year of using mesh I finally bought Jadadol’s 50-ft. Flat Ethernet Cable at $10 and ran it from my modem to a node placed in the middle of my home. I have nodes on each end of the house wirelessly surrounding it and speeds are incredible no matter where I am.

Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Wi-Fi router replacement provides whole-home mesh coverage

Designed for large, 3-5 bedroom homes (up to 4,500 sq. Ft. )

Provides fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more

Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)

Simple setup through the easy-to-use Linksys App

Dual-band connectivity speeds (867 + 400 Mbps)

