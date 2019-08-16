Slash 10% off anything at Lowe’s when you snag a $200 gift card for $180

Groupon is offering the $200 Lowe’s Digital Gift Card for $180. That’s a 10% savings and is in line with what we typically see for discounted Lowe’s gift cards. Once redeemed, it will be available in the Swych app, which is available on both iOS and Android. Having used Swych for promotions in the past, I can vouch that it’s easy to use. If you’ve got any projects left to knock out this year, this is a solid way to score 10% off any tools or materials needed.

One way you could leverage your gift card is on DEWALT’s 2-Tool 20V Combo Kit for $200. You’ll get an impact driver, drill, two batteries, and charger. Having used DEWALT tools for many years, I have been very happy with their performance and longevity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotional value expires 30 days after purchase. Amount paid never expires. Offer redeemable only via Swych mobile app. All sales final. May not be “swyched” for another brand. Limit 1 per person. Valid only for option purchased. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

