Illuminate your space with this dimmable LED floor lamp for $28 (Reg. $40)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $27.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TNTQ3TJR at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If your living room, office, or study lacks light, then this is a great way to brighten up your space. It offers four brightness levels and four different colors so you can tune your space to exactly how you want it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for something like the TaoTronics Portable LED Desk Lamp to save some extra cash. It’s $15 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. You can use any power source to illuminate your desk wherever you go, as this light just needs a USB plug to illuminate its surroundings.

TaoTronics Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features:

Fully Customizable Illumination: Mix 4 color temperatures with 4 brightness levels to create the most suitable lighting for your environment or activity

Large Lighting Area: A broad 8. 5 x 1. 8” lighting area casts radiant light on activities including reading, sewing, wood working and arts & crafts

Lasts Longer, Shines Brighter: Long-lasting LED bulb consumes as little as 10W of power and projects up to 1000 lux & 450lm, for awe-inspiring light that produces no heat

Flexible Neck & Perfect Height: Comfortably casts light from a 69. 3” height; rotatable gooseneck is designed to precisely direct light where it is most needed

Stable Structure: Wide, square base is sturdy and prevents the lamp from being knocked over, even in awkward spaces

