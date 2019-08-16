Google’s 32GB Pixel is a great backup device at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $650)

- Aug. 16th 2019 7:57 pm ET

Daily Steals is offering the GSM Unlocked Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone plus Altec Lansing Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped when the code GPXL is used at checkout. The Pixel will ship in refurbished condition while the speaker is brand-new. Originally, the smartphone went for $650 and this is among the best pricing we’ve ever seen it drop to. You’ll get a pure Android experience with Google’s once-flagship device, though it’s now beginning to age. Nevertheless, the Pixel is still a great option for those looking for a spare phone or something for the kids to play on. Learn more in our hands-on review. This device ships with a 90-day warranty.

You’re already getting a Bluetooth speaker with this bundle, so why not grab a few extra USB-C cables to keep in different places around the house or car. Anker is my go-to choice, and you can get two spare cables for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. Anker offers a lifetime warranty on the cables, too, so you’ll never have to worry about buying another cord again.

Google Pixel features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • 12.3MP Rear Camera + 8MP Front
  • 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core CPU
  • 32GB Storage Capacity + 4GB RAM
  • 5″ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
  • FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

