Google’s 32GB Pixel is a great backup device at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $650)

Daily Steals is offering the GSM Unlocked Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone plus Altec Lansing Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped when the code GPXL is used at checkout. The Pixel will ship in refurbished condition while the speaker is brand-new. Originally, the smartphone went for $650 and this is among the best pricing we’ve ever seen it drop to. You’ll get a pure Android experience with Google’s once-flagship device, though it’s now beginning to age. Nevertheless, the Pixel is still a great option for those looking for a spare phone or something for the kids to play on. Learn more in our hands-on review. This device ships with a 90-day warranty.

You’re already getting a Bluetooth speaker with this bundle, so why not grab a few extra USB-C cables to keep in different places around the house or car. Anker is my go-to choice, and you can get two spare cables for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. Anker offers a lifetime warranty on the cables, too, so you’ll never have to worry about buying another cord again.

Google Pixel features:

GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable

Compatible with All Major US Carriers

North American Variant

12.3MP Rear Camera + 8MP Front

2.15 GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core CPU

32GB Storage Capacity + 4GB RAM

5″ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution

Fingerprint Reader

Android 7.1 Nougat

