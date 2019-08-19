Stay safe with the AmazonBasics Home Office Paper/Card Shredder: $32 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder for $31.96 shipped. Regularly between $40 and $50 over the last year or more, today’s deal is within $2 or so of the all-time low and the best price we have tracked since holiday 2018. Designed with your personal security in mind, it can shred up to 6 sheets of paper at once and it will even take care of all your old credit cards. It has a 3 minute continuous runtime, a 4.1-gallon waste basket and ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the more affordable paper shredder options out there. Even the basic models at Best Buy start at more than this. Outside of this Aurora model at slightly below $30, there aren’t very many options at this price with reviews you would trust. Either way, a $6 pack of AmazonBasics Paper Shredder Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets will certainly help to keep your investment healthy for years to come.

AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Paper/Credit Card Shredder:

High-security, micro-cut shredder with 6-sheet capacity; destroys credit cards (one at a time)

Shreds paper into tiny pieces (5/32 by 15/32 inches); security level P-4

3 minute continuous run time with 30 minute cool down time; Auto start and manual reverse to clear paper jams

4.1 gallon waste basket; thermal protection with auto shut-off

