Anker’s highly-rated 900-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight is $20.50 at Amazon

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its Super Bright Tactical Rechargeable LED Flashlight (LC90) for $20.49 Prime shipped. This is down from its $28 going rate and a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a camping trip planned for summer’s end, then this is a must-have accessory. It offers up to 900 lumens of light output and is IP65 waterproof. Plus, the illumination reaches nearly 1,000 feet according to Anker and it’ll last about 6 hours per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch rechargeability and get a 2-pack of GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight for $17 Prime shipped. Or, get a single outlite A100 LED Flashlight for $9 Prime shipped. No matter which option you go with, you’ll enjoy being able to see in the dark when camping. But, do remember, with these options you either have to buy rechargeable batteries or replace them when the light goes out, as there’s no built-in option.

Anker LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: A 900-lumen Cree LED emits a stunningly powerful beam. Sweep bright light over the length of two football fields and reach nearly 1000 ft (200 m). Features zoom and 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS.

LONG-LASTING: Up to 13 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 6700mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 11 hours with a 1A adapter (not included) and the included USB cable.

TOUGH & RELIABLE: IP65-rated water resistant and designed for use in heavy rain. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance

