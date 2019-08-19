HP’s compact LaserJet Pro supports iCloud + AirPrint for $70 (Reg. $100), more

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a price we’ve seen beaten just once before. If you’re anything like me, you’ve began to embrace iCloud thanks to the inclusion of a Files app on iOS that is more robust than ever. Using the HP Smart app, you’ll be able to connect and print documents stored in iCloud. You’ll also gain AirPrint connectivity, allowing you to easily and wirelessly print from iOS and macOS devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Brother Laser AiO (L2550DW) for $84.99 shipped at Office Depot. Note: discounted price is reflected when in cart. Typically selling for $125 or so at retailers like Best Buy, Office Depot’s sale even undercuts Amazon’s current offer by $15. Buyer’s will gain print, scan, and copy functionality paired with compatibility for AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and more. Documents will print at up to 36 ppm, averaging out to under two seconds per page. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to print photos? The HP ENVY 5055 Wireless AiO is $50 and supports printing in color, which is a must for photo printing. You’ll forfeit toner for ink, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing if you tend to use a printer frequently.

HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer features:

WORLD’S SMALLEST LASER PRINTER IN ITS CLASS – HP’s smallest LaserJet Pro is 35% smaller than its predecessor yet still delivers the same high quality prints you’ve come to expect

FAST PRINTING – HP LaserJet Pro M15w is a wireless monochrome laser printer prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 8.1 seconds

BEST IN CLASS MOBILE PRINT APP – The highly rated HP Smart app allows you to print and scan from your mobile device, print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox. The app also supports easy device set up and toner ordering

