Boost console or aging Mac speeds w/ Seagate’s 2TB Gaming SSHD: $65 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $64.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If have an Xbox One or PS4 with 0.5-1TB of storage, this drive offers an easy way to double or quadruple storage space. Additionally, it spins at 7,200 RPMs and combines a bit of flash storage with a traditional spinning disk to provide a performance increase compared to what’s been shipped in many consoles and older Macs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Repurpose the drive you’re replacing with AUKEY’s USB-C HDD Enclosure for $12 when clipping the on-page coupon. This can be a great way to keep a backup drive on hand in case an unexpected failure occurs. USB-C connectivity ensures you’re ready to plug in to modern PCs, Macs, and more.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more

Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty

SSHD (Solid State Hybrid Drive)

