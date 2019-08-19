Boost console or aging Mac speeds w/ Seagate’s 2TB Gaming SSHD: $65 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $64.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If have an Xbox One or PS4 with 0.5-1TB of storage, this drive offers an easy way to double or quadruple storage space. Additionally, it spins at 7,200 RPMs and combines a bit of flash storage with a traditional spinning disk to provide a performance increase compared to what’s been shipped in many consoles and older Macs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Repurpose the drive you’re replacing with AUKEY’s USB-C HDD Enclosure for $12 when clipping the on-page coupon. This can be a great way to keep a backup drive on hand in case an unexpected failure occurs. USB-C connectivity ensures you’re ready to plug in to modern PCs, Macs, and more.
Seagate 2TB FireCuda SSHD features:
- Faster load times for non-stop performance and play
- Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives
- Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games
- Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more
- Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty
- SSHD (Solid State Hybrid Drive)
