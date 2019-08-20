For $20, anyone who works on computers should have this dual USB 3.0 SATA dock

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0 to SATA Dual HDD/SSD Dock for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code T4ZW3G7N is used at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever had to read a hard drive or SSD on your computer, you know how crucial a dock like this is. You’ll gain two 2.5/3.5-inch SATA slots on your setup through a single USB 3.0 cable here, making it a must for anyone who works on computers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch 3.5-inch compatibility and opt for the StarTech SATA to USB 3.0 adapter for $10 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on being able to dock two drives at once, but this model is great for those on a tighter budget.

WEME USB 3.0 to SATA Dual HDD/SSD Dock features:

Usb 3. 0 external, SATA-III internal, especially made for 2. 5 inch and 3. 5 inch SATA HDD/SSD, USB 3. 0 SuperSpeed & supports UASP, even faster data transfer

Integrated safeguards preventing overvoltage, leak currents, short circuits and peak voltage, interference and disturbance, safer data transfer and access

Support 2x 8TB hard drive; Support offline Clone, no drivers needed, easy installation; cloning can only be done from a drive to B drive, make sure the memory capacity of B drive is larger than a drive; not support online Clone

Stable and reliable DC power source: The power supply is highly efficient (12V, 3000mA), so that a stable energy supply is ; entering sleep mode without operation in 30 minutes

