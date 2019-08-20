For $20, anyone who works on computers should have this dual USB 3.0 SATA dock

- Aug. 20th 2019 5:02 pm ET

0

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0 to SATA Dual HDD/SSD Dock for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code T4ZW3G7N is used at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever had to read a hard drive or SSD on your computer, you know how crucial a dock like this is. You’ll gain two 2.5/3.5-inch SATA slots on your setup through a single USB 3.0 cable here, making it a must for anyone who works on computers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch 3.5-inch compatibility and opt for the StarTech SATA to USB 3.0 adapter for $10 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on being able to dock two drives at once, but this model is great for those on a tighter budget.

WEME USB 3.0 to SATA Dual HDD/SSD Dock features:

  • Usb 3. 0 external, SATA-III internal, especially made for 2. 5 inch and 3. 5 inch SATA HDD/SSD, USB 3. 0 SuperSpeed & supports UASP, even faster data transfer
  • Integrated safeguards preventing overvoltage, leak currents, short circuits and peak voltage, interference and disturbance, safer data transfer and access
  • Support 2x 8TB hard drive; Support offline Clone, no drivers needed, easy installation; cloning can only be done from a drive to B drive, make sure the memory capacity of B drive is larger than a drive; not support online Clone
  • Stable and reliable DC power source: The power supply is highly efficient (12V, 3000mA), so that a stable energy supply is ; entering sleep mode without operation in 30 minutes

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals WEme

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide