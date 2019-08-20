This Apple Watch charger is MFi-certified + fits in your pocket: $28 (30% off)

UGREEN GROUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its MFi-certified Portable Apple Watch Charger for $27.99 shipped when the code UGREEN944 is used at checkout. This is down 30% from its going rate of $40 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. This Apple Watch charger plugs directly into a USB port and has the dock built-in. This is great for those who are always on-the-go as it gives you a super easy charging solution without having to add yet another cable to your collection. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The elago W3 Stand for Apple Watch is a great alternative if you want to put your current Apple Watch charger to better use. I love using my elago stand as it makes charging Apple Watch super simple. I don’t have to worry about the Watch and charging puck coming separated, as they sit tightly together, making sure I always wake up to a fully-charged wearable.

UGREEN Portable Apple Watch Charger features:

Apple MFi Certified: Built-in MFI certified (PPID: 219693-0102) magnetic wireless charging module, combine MagSafe technology with inductive charging; Compatible for all 44mm 42mm 40mm 38mm Apple Watch Series 4 3 2 1, Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch Nike plus, Apple Watch Hermes, Apple Watch Edition;

Cable-free Charging: No extra charging cables are needed—saves you from the hassles of tangling cables! Simply plug it into a wall charger/power bank or any other USB charging devices and charging is on the go!

Original Charging Speed: Offers a fast original charging speed for your Apple watch series 4 3 2 1; This apple watch charger cable only takes 2h to fully charge your Apple watch;

Portable and Compact: Lightweight and portable apple watch charger is a perfect accessory for your apple watch. With lanyard design, you can hang it on your bag or put it in your pocket.

