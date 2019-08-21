DJI’s Osmo Pocket stabilized handheld 4K camera drops back to $315 (Reg. $349)

Woot is offering the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 4K Camera for $314.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. This is down 10% from its $349 going rate and is a match of our last mention. We have seen it dip below $300 in previous sales, but this is right in line with the discount that we generally track. The Osmo Pocket is an ultra-compact 4K camera that has built-in stabilization, offering you buttery-smooth video. You can capture 4K60 or 1080p120 video with this camera, further expanding your cinema capturing horizons. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Samsung’s 128GB microSD Card is just $20 and would be a great addition to your mobile videography setup. It sports U3 speeds, which offer read and write of up to 100MB/s. This is quick enough for 4K recording and is budget-friendly enough to order one or two spares so you never run out of storage space.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

