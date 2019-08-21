Get 25% off the VAVA HD Baby Monitor with 5-inch display: $119 (Reg. $160)

Today, 9to5Toys is teaming up with VAVA (sister-brand of RavPower) to offer readers a solid deal on the company’s VAVA HD Baby Monitor offering 25% off its usual retail price. Boasting an included 5-inch display, this system keeps you in constant contact with what matters most. It allows you to constantly keep an eye (and an ear) on the little one with an extra long battery life, stable wireless connection and a two-way audio system. Regularly as much as $160 at Amazon, you’ll definitely want to head below to grab our exclusive code for a giant discount.

VAVA HD Baby Monitor for just $119 shipped using code 9TO5baby at checkout.

This camera monitoring system is regularly up to as much as $160 and can now be yours for a fraction of the price. Receive real-time images via the handheld 5-inch 720p display. It will provide full color visuals in the day time while a greyscale infrared setting will allow you to keep an eye on your little monster with the lights out too. The camera support 2x and 4x zooming as well as an auto-pilot panoramic mode so you can easily get an entire view of the nursery.

However, even with the display turned off, you still have access to the baby’s sounds with an LED noise indicator. There’s even an external thermostat you can keep an eye on to make sure the little one is comfy. It’s like getting various styles of notifications on your baby’s well-being wherever you might be in the house.

Best off all the entire system runs on a rechargeable 4500mAh battery that will operate for 12 straight hours in display mode with an additional 12 added on when you’re not using the add-on display.

