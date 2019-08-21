Save $140 on YI’s 4K mirrorless camera with two lenses, now $209 shipped

BuyDig is offering the YI M1 4K Mirrorless 20MP Digital Camera with two lenses for $209 shipped in black and silver. This is down from its $349 going rate at Amazon third-party sellers and beats our last mention by over $70, marking a new all-time low. You’ll not only get a camera that’s capable of shooting 20MP stills and 4K video, but also multiple lenses for any shooting occasion. In the package there will be a 12-40mm f/3.5-5.6 lens alongside a 42.5mm f/1.8 prime option, giving the ability to shoot a wide variety of photos without having to buy more lenses. However, for those who want to expand their lens collection, this camera is part of the micro-4/3 family, meaning it can use any MFT lens. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

With your savings, we’d recommend picking up this Lexar Professional 633x 128GB UHS-I SDXC Card for $20 Prime shipped. It has enough room to hold a few hours of footage, or hundreds (or thousands) of photos (depending on if you shoot in JPEG or RAW).

Yi M1 4K 20MP Mirrorless Camera features:

A convenient on-the-go camera for professionals and amateurs alike

12-40mm F3.5-5.6 & 42.5mm F1.8 Prime lenses included

Our lens mount is compatible with Micro 4/3 lenses, all seamlessly interchangeable so you have the freedom to choose

One of the most reliable brands in image sensory technology, the sensor delivers 4K video and 20-megapixel images to provide videos and images in unprecedented quality

We trust our products and they come with 365 days warranty. Exchange without question within the first month of purchase, or contact our support team any time via email.

