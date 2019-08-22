A touch of elegance for the countertop: simplehuman Dish Rack $64 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the simplehuman Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since a brief $60 offer during holiday 2018. While this might seem pricey for a dish rack, this is not your average plastic option. Along with the 5-year warranty, you’re looking at a fingerprint-proof stainless steel frame with a swivel spout to keep the counter tidy. It also has a wine glass rack, utensil holder, and optional feet to raise the rack over the lip of the sink. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While simplehuman makes some of the nicest kitchen and household products out there, you’re certainly going to pay for them. While it won’t look as impressive on the counter or include a 5 year warranty, you could just as well go with the Neat-O Deluxe Chrome-plated Small Dish Rack for just $16 Prime shipped. One of those Microfiber Dish Drying Mats might even do the trick at just $13 Prime shipped.

simplehuman Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack :

An integrated drip tray with a swivel spout pivots to keep water flowing directly into the sink, not onto the countertop. Causes water to spread so that the plastic tray dries more quickly and prevents residue buildup. Safely hangs up to 4 extra-large Bordeaux wine glasses so they dry quickly and efficiently. Pulls out below the cup holders to catch drips.

