Columbia’s Labor Day Sale offers 25% off select jackets, boots, more from $20

Columbia kicks off Labor Day sales with 25% off select gear including jackets, pullovers, boots, pants and more. Plus, get a $20 gift card when you spend $100. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). The men’s PFG Perfect Cast Polo Shirt is on sale for $20, which is down from its original rate of $40. Designed for fishing, it features lots of stretch for your cast and moisture wicking material. It also has UV protection and UPF 30 sun screen. This polo is available in four color options and with nearly 400 reviews, rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Alpine Action Insulated Jacket $128 (Orig. $170)
- Fairbanks Omni-Heat Boot $98 (Orig. $130)
- Voodoo Falls 590 TurboDown Jacket $120 (Orig. $165)
- PFG Perfect Cast Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Rogue Explorer Hybrid Insulated Jacket $90 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket $105 (Orig. $140)
- Carson Pass Interchange Jacket $165 (Orig. $220)
- Alpine Action Omni-Heat Jacket $128 (Orig. $170)
- Panorama Long Jacket $83 (Orig. $110)
- PFG Tamiami Hurricane Jacket $45 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
