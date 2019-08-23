The North Face, Marmot and more at up to 40% off during REI’s Labor Day Sale

REI’s Labor Day Sale and Clearance offers up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Plus, take 20% off one item with code LABORDAY19 at checkout. Find great deals on Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket that’s currently priced at $70, which is down from its original rate of $100. This jacket is available in three color options, features waterproof material and has a hood in case you run into rain. Find the rest of our top picks from REI’s Labor Day Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out The North Face Labor Day Sale that’s offering 25% off select gear.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!