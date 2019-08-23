The North Face, Marmot and more at up to 40% off during REI’s Labor Day Sale

REI’s Labor Day Sale and Clearance offers up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Plus, take 20% off one item with code LABORDAY19 at checkout. Find great deals on Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket that’s currently priced at $70, which is down from its original rate of $100. This jacket is available in three color options, features waterproof material and has a hood in case you run into rain. Find the rest of our top picks from REI’s Labor Day Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket $69 (Orig. $139)
- Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie $129 (Orig. $259)
- Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket $70 (Orig. $100)
- The North Face Apex Flex GTX 3.0 Jacket $124 (Orig. $249)
- The North Face Venture 2 Rain Jacket $74 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Better Sweater Vest $49 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Venture 2 Rain Jacket $49 (Orig. $119)
- Arc’teryx Zeta SL Rain Jacket $149 (Orig. $299)
- The North Face ThermoBall Insulated Hoodie $110 (Orig. $220)
- Sorel Lolla Cut-Out Booties $84 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out The North Face Labor Day Sale that’s offering 25% off select gear.
