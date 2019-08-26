Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Deals take up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off during its Labor Day Deals. Prices are as marked. In the sale you can find top brands including The North Face, Nike, adidas, CALIA, Columbia and much more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is The North Face Gordon Jacket from $40, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen and it originally was priced at $99. Its mid-weight fleece material is a nice option for transitioning into fall weather and it has a hood. This jacket is available in several color options and its has zippered pockets for storage. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the CALIA Effortless Sweatshirt will be a go-to for everyday loungewear or workouts. It’s currently on sale for $19 and originally was priced at $50. This sweatshirt is also long enough to wear with leggings, shorts, jeans and more.

Our top picks for women include:

