Motorola’s moto z4 with 48MP camera + 5G capability gets 50% discount: $10/mo

Verizon Wireless is offering the Motorola moto z4 128GB Android Smartphone for $10 per month for 24 months. This comes to a grand total of $240, when its regular price is $500. This is the lowest we’ve tracked. The moto z4 is compatible with Verizon’s 5G network through a Moto Mod, which means that when your city gets support, you can easily get access to the latest network without buying a new smartphone. This device also features 128GB of built-in storage, which is more than enough for most people to keep photos, videos, and music handy. Learn more in our announcement coverage of Motorola’s new device.

Keep your new smartphone safe by grabbing this rugged case from Poetic for $17 Prime shipped. It’ll make sure your new device doesn’t get and scratches or dents should a fall occur. Plus, it offers a thin design as to not bulk up your pocket.

Moto Z4 features:

6.4″ Full HD+ OLED FullVision display(2340 x 1080) with a Max Vision 19:9 aspect ratio

4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory

Android 9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor and Adreno 608 GPU

Rear camera: 48MP sensor with 12MP output using Quad Pixel technology

Front camera: 25 MP high-res selfie camera

3,600 mAh non-removable battery with USB Type-C charging, 15W TurboPower charger included. Wireless charging included with Mod.

2.5D Gorilla Glass 3, 6000 series polished aluminum frame; P2i splash-proof nano-coating

