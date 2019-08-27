Amazon Labor Day Home Theater sale from $120: Samsung, JBL, more

Amazon’s Labor Day TV and Audio sale is packed with great discounts on 4K TVs, Bluetooth speakers, sound systems, and more. Our favorite from the sale is the JBL Bar 5.1-Channel 4K Soundbar for $599.99 shipped. Also at JBL, Crutchfield, World Wide Stereo, and B&H. This is down from its $700 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This soundbar is quite unique, setting itself apart from the competition by offering “truly wireless” rear speakers. When not in use, you’ll dock the speakers on the side of the main soundbar to charge. But, when it comes time to listen, you’ll detach and the built-in battery will last for up to 10 hours. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks, or check out Amazon’s handy landing page to view it all.
Nomad Base Station
Our top picks:
- JBL Bar Studio 2.0-Ch. Soundbar: $120 (Reg. $150)
- JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker: $380 (Reg. $450)
- Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa: $499 (Reg. $549)
- LG 65-inch 4K TV: $997 (Reg. $1,100)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K TV: $1,398 (Reg. $1,700)
- Samsung 75-inch 8K TV: $4,998 (Reg. $5,500)
- …and more…
JBL Bar 5.1-Ch. Soundbar features:
- The JBL bar 5.1 transforms from a soundboard into a true wireless 5. 1 home theater system for an epic Movie and music–listening experience
- The sound bar features two detachable battery–powered wireless surround speakers with 10–hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices
- With Dolby digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible
- Enjoy rich and thrilling bass from a 10″ (250mm) wireless subwoofer with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires
- Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to ultra HD
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!