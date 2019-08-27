Instant Pot’s LUX Mini 3-Qt. Pressure Cooker hits new Amazon low, now $45

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot LUX Mini 3-Quart Pressure Cooker for $44.99 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate and marks a new all-time low on Amazon. Instead of getting the larger 6-Quart Instant Pot, this smaller 3-Quart model still offers all six functions in a much more compact package. Whether you want to make at-home crème brûlée or just want to prepare meals quicker, a pressure cooker is the way to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Learn what your new pressure cooker can do by picking up the Cooking with Your Instant Pot Mini book for under $10 Prime shipped. It’s a must-read and includes 100 “quick and easy” recipes that you can use to learn. After that, the ideas should flow naturally.

Instant Pot LUX Mini features:

Instant Pot Lux 3 qt multi cooker, combines 6 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70percentage faster to support your busy lifestyle

Built with the latest 3rd generation microprocessor technology, up to 240 minutes pressure cooking up to 24 hours delay start, automatic Keep Warm up to 10 hours, 3 temperatures in Saute & Slow Cook

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3 ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavors, nutrients and aromas within the food

