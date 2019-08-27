Sphero’s app-enabled R2-D2 drops to a new low of $36 at Amazon and Kohl’s

Amazon is offering the Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid for $35.99 shipped. Note: The Droid is temporarily out of stock, but you can order now to lock in the discounted price. Also at Kohl’s. This is down from its $72 going rate at Amazon, beats our last mention of $40, and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a Star Wars fanatic, like me, then this is a must for your collection. Through the Sphero EDU app you’ll even be able to learn to code with this little Droid. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another way to show your Star Wars love is to get the Underground Toys Star Wars 9-inch R2-D2 Talking Plush for $10 Prime shipped. It speaks using R2-D2’s trademark whistle, making this a perfect toy for your kids.

Sphero R2-D2 App-enabled Droid features:

Authentic Movement – Drive R2-D2 with your device, go from bipod to tripod stances, or trigger emotive waddles

Integrated Speaker & LEDs – Sounds come right from R2-D2, and front and rear lights are fully functional.

Code R2-D2 – Download the Sphero Edu app and use character-specific commands to program R2-D2 and complete STEM activities.

Watch With Me – View films from the Star Wars saga with R2-D2 reacting by your side.

