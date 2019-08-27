Save 40% on two dusk-to-dawn LED bulbs for just $9.50 Prime shipped

Light Bulb City (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wixann Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulb 2-Pack for $9.59 Prime shipped when you use the code 40HJ6ENL at checkout. This is 40% off its regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you have some outdoor lights that you want to turn on and off automatically, without having to buy smart switches, this is your next best option. These bulbs offer built-in light sensors to turn on at dusk and off at dawn, with no interaction from you. Or, they can function as normal LED bulbs, offering energy savings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you want the smart features, opt for the Cree Connected 60W LED Bulb for under $8 Prime shipped. You’ll only get a single bulb, but it packs Alexa compatibility, offering users the ability to turn it on or off with just their voice.

Wixann Dusk to Dawn Bulb features:

BUILT-IN PHOTOCELL DETECTOR: This smart bulb comes with a smart light sensor which is very sensitive to the light intensity and makes the bulb automatic on in the night and automatic off in the day. SUPERENRGY SAVING: This Led bulb will provide 90% energy savings in energy costs over traditional light bulbs thanks to our photocell technology. Our 9W bulb could replace a traditional 60W Halogen bulb.

