Amazon offers 100% Egyptian cotton bed sheet sets from $38 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mayfair Linen (92% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering some deep deals on bed sheet sets. The Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets (600 thread count) are available in multiple sizes and colors from $37.91. One standout is the all-white Queen-size set for $41.24. Regularly up to $58 or so, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and the perfect opportunity to refresh your bed sheets. This set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and a pair of pillow cases. Mayfair Linen offers 30 day guarantees with a full refund if you’re unsatisfied. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Considering you’re saving as much as $17 or more with today’s sheet sets, you’ll be left with more than enough for a throw blanket. This Super Soft Cozy Microfiber option is the best-selling bed throw on Amazon and goes for just $13 Prime shipped right now. It also has a 4+ star rating from nearly 8,000 Amazon customers.

Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets:

100% Long Staple Pure Cotton – Sateen Weave

LUXURY AND COMFORT: Experience the grandeur of 5 Star indulgence when you sleep in these super soft Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set. This exquisite Sheet Set has been painstakingly crafted from the finest 100% Egyptian cotton yarns keeping your comfort in mind

GUARANTEE. OUR USP:100% Cotton Sheets. We specialize in manufacturing some of the softest and most luxurious cotton Sheets in the industry. And that includes our top of the line products – our Egyptian cotton Sheets.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!