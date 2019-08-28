Elevate a 50-inch TV w/ Ameriwood’s Carson Stand: $52 (20% off), more from $26

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Carson TV Stand for $52 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s 20% off the typical rate and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. This affordable TV stand is ready to hold a 50-inch TV, game consoles, set top box, and more. Two cabinet doors provide a place to hide cables or game controllers for a tidy appearance. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more TV stands on sale.

More TV stands on sale:

If you have a smart TV, you may not need a stand. In this event, consider embracing simplicity with Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $25. It can accommodate 32 to 80-inch TVs that weigh up to 150 pounds when mounted in drywall alone.

Ameriwood Carson TV Stand features:

The Carson TV Stand features a large open compartment, two adjustable open center compartments and two cabinets with adjustable shelves for all your entertainment components and media.

Bring your living room to the next level with the style of the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand. This trendy TV stand provides plenty of places to keep your entertainment components.The upper shelf can hold up to 40 Pounds. and the 2 middle shelves each hold up to 30 Pounds. Each shelf behind the doors can hold 20 Pounds

The raised top surface creates even more storage underneath for the perfect combination of height and functionality. Fit up to a 50-inch flat screen TV in the stand.

