Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch has apps, tracks activity, more: $160 ($30 off)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Black or White for $159.99 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. With up to 7-day battery life, thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets, there’s a whole lot to love about this Garmin smartwatch. It has over 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, perfect for getting you started. Garmin Pay provides a contactless payment solution for those looking to check-out without carrying a wallet. Rated 4/5 stars.
Add an extra layer of coverage to your watch’s display with a 3-pack of Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $8. Thanks to a 99.99% clarity along with coatings that resist both sweat and fingerprints, there are a minimal amount of downsides with these protectors.
Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch features:
- Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks) ,Display size – 1.2 inches in diameter
- Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store
- More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Case material : Fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!