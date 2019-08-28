Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch has apps, tracks activity, more: $160 ($30 off)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Black or White for $159.99 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. With up to 7-day battery life, thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets, there’s a whole lot to love about this Garmin smartwatch. It has over 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, perfect for getting you started. Garmin Pay provides a contactless payment solution for those looking to check-out without carrying a wallet. Rated 4/5 stars.

Add an extra layer of coverage to your watch’s display with a 3-pack of Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $8. Thanks to a 99.99% clarity along with coatings that resist both sweat and fingerprints, there are a minimal amount of downsides with these protectors.

Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch features:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks) ,Display size – 1.2 inches in diameter

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Case material : Fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover

