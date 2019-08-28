New customers can save 50% on Hulu’s limited commercial plan, now $3/mo

Hulu is currently offering new customers introductory pricing of $2.99 per month for six months. After your six-month period, your plan will change to $5.99 per month. This deal gives you Hulu’s limited commercial plan, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows with little distraction. Whether you’re a Blue Bloods fan or The Handmaid’s Tale tickles your fancy, this is a must if you’ve never subscribed to Hulu before.

If you don’t have a smart TV, Google and Walmart have you covered with a Chromecast and Home Mini bundle for $60. Or, opt for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick in refurbished condition at $35. No matter what route you go, Hulu is supported by just about every smart TV platform, making it easy to enjoy your favorite shows.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 12 months) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

