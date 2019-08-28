Score Timberland shoes and accessories up to 60% off with deals from $8

Hautelook’s Timberland Event offers up to 60% off select styles for men or women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Westhaven 6 Side Zip Boots are currently $100 off and priced at $80. These boots will elevate any look and they can be worn with jeans for everyday events or slacks at work. I love the details and color of this style that is timeless to wear for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Fall is right around the corner and the women’s Marge Tall Slouch Boots are a wonderful option. These boots are on sale for $170, which is down from its original rate of $400. Its slouchy style is very fashionable as well as its neutral taupe gray color.

Our top picks for women include:

