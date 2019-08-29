Track heart rate, sleep and more with Fitbit Charge 3: $110 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker for $109.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $10. This swim-proof wearable is capable of tracking more than 15 different exercises. Automatic sleep monitoring provides insightful pointers and guidance aimed at helping you achieve better rest. Once paired with a smartphone, you’ll receive notifications and be able to get real-time pace and distance metrics while you exercise. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On the hunt for something with an Apple Watch look? The AmazFit Bip is $80 and offers a 1.28-inch display, 30-day battery life, and optical heart rate monitoring. Built-in sport tracking modes include running, treadmill, cycling, and walking.

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker features:

Better measure calorie burn, understand resting heart rate & more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days (varies with use and other factors).Charge time (0 100%): Two hours

Choose from 15 plus exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal, and get real time stats during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better

Automatically record time spent in Light, Deep and REM sleep stages and see activity trends, health insights and personalized guidance in one place with Fitbit Today

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!