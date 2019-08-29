Clarks polishes your outfit with 30% off all sale styles, this weekend only

The Clarks Labor Day Event offers 30% off all sale styles with promo code THIRTY at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders of $50 or more. The Men’s Un Abode Step Boat Shoes are on sale for $49, which is down from its original rate of $125. These shoes are timeless and great for transitioning into fall. This style is available in three color options and it features a cushioned insole for added comfort. You can wear these out on the weekends with shorts or jeans and khakis for a more polished look. Better yet, its rubber and rigid outsole promotes traction, in case you run into showers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Ralph Lauren’s Labor Day Event that’s offering 30% off orders of $150 or more.

