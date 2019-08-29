Stay hands-free with Ergobaby’s 360 Carrier for $125 shipped (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Ergobaby 360 All Carry Positions Baby Carrier in the color Batik Indigo for $124.95 shipped. Regularly priced at $160, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This carrier is a great way to keep you hands-free and can hold up to 33-lbs. It also has a customizable fit that’s padded and a wide waistband for added comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 150 reviews.

The Modern Pacifier Clip can be another lifesaver for parents and it’s priced at just $14.99. The beaded clip can also be used as a teether and is BPA free. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

Ergobaby 360 Carrier features:

COMFORTABLE & ERGONOMIC: Adjustable bucket seat supports your baby in a natural “M” position facing in or out in all carry positions as baby grows.

NEWBORN TO TODDLER: Carrier fits babies ~4-36 months (12-33lbs) without an infant insert and ~0-4 months (7-12lbs) with the insert (sold separately).

COMFORTABLE FOR YOU: Wide wraparound waistband maximizes comfort especially post C-section and provides lower back support.

CUSTOM FIT: Padded shoulder straps help evenly distribute baby’s weight and adjust to fit multiple wearers (waistband 26-52″, shoulder straps 28-48”).

THOUGHTFUL DESIGN: Allows for easy breastfeeding, machine washable and includes UPF 50+ tuck away hood to protect baby from sun and wind.

