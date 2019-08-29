Every DIYer should have this rechargeable, hands-free LED headlamp for $15

Mkocean (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Neolight Super Bright 5 LED High Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp for $14.94 Prime shipped when the code OJ6FC8SP is used at checkout. This is down from its $25 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find five ultra-bright LEDs in this headlamp, which can illuminate “up to 1,640 feet away.” Plus, it includes rechargeable batteries so you’ll never have to buy new batteries again. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need to mount it on your head, then check out the GearLight High-Powered LED Flashlight for $14 Prime shipped. This gives you five different modes of light output and is water-resistant. You’ll just need to have an extra hand to illuminate an area, plus no rechargeable batteries mean you’ll have to keep spares around.

Neolight Rechargeable LED Headlamp features:

A set of 5 high performance LED bulbs give you the brightest illumination up to 100,000 hours, and you’ll be able to see up to 1640 feet (500 meters) away even when it’s pitch dark. Never buy batteries again. Our headlamp is powered by 2x 3.7V 18650 rechargeable batteries, up to 8 -10 hours working time under full charge.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!